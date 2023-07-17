Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stake Raised by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises about 1.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Mitek Systems worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

