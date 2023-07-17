iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.