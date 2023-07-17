Vanderbilt University Makes New $721,000 Investment in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Semrush accounts for about 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanderbilt University owned about 0.05% of Semrush at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,971. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

