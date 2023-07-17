4,261 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.