Tilson Financial Group Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

