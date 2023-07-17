SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

