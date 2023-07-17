Tilson Financial Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 746,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,501,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $280.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

