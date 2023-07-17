Vanderbilt University Takes $530,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

NYSE AVB opened at $197.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

