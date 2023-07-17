Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

