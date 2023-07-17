Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

