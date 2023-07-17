SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.48% of InterDigital worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $14,439,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 398,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InterDigital Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

IDCC opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

