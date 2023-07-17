20,114 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 932,168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 254,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.