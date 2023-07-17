Vanderbilt University Takes $2.84 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Wayfair makes up 0.7% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 403,602 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.7 %

Wayfair stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

