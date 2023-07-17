SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 244,215 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1,187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of C3.ai worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AI. JMP Securities increased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $37.23 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

