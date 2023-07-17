SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,341 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $145.43 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

