Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.