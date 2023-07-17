Vanderbilt University Takes $1.22 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. SBA Communications accounts for 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1,431.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 96.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.11 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.