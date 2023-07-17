SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Fisker worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

