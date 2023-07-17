Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,998 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

MET opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.