Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $225,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

