The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 799,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.91. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

