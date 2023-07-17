HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

HCA stock opened at $296.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.