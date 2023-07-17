Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

