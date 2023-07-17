Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $341.23 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $343.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.23 and a 200-day moving average of $289.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.