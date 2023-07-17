Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $80.88 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $490,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.