Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.24 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

