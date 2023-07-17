Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SFL by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 38.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in SFL by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

SFL opened at $9.29 on Monday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

