SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLY opened at $85.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.