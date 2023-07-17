IFG Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.