SAM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SAM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 29.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.36. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

