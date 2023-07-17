SAM Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

