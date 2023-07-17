IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VSGX stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.