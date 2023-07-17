Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

