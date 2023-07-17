IFG Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

