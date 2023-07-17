IFG Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.