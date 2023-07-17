iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

