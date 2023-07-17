SAM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,320,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

