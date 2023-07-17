IFG Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $228.70 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

