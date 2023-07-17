Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Cut by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after buying an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

