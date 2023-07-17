SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Position Decreased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

