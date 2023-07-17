Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. WEX accounts for about 3.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $193.66 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

