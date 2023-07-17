SAM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $181.38 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

