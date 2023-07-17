IFG Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. IFG Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.