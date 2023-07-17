State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

