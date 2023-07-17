State of Michigan Retirement System Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $352.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

