Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.