State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.19 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 682,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 102,787 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 154,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $105.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $545.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

