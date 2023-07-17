American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

