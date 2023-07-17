State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.39 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

