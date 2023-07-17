MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

